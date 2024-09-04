Ottawa boys golf 4-peats at IVC Invite: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys golf

Ottawa wins IVC Invite for four straight season: At Arrowhead Country Club, the Pirates carded a team score 302 to finish first ahead of Peoria Notre Dame (320) and Metamora (326) to claim a fourth straight title of the IVC Invite on Tuesday.

Chandler Creedon shot a 2-over 74 to finish first individually, while Colt Bryson’s 75 earned him second. Seth Cooper (76) and Bryer Harris (77) placed fourth and sixth respectively.

Sandwich 177, Richmond-Burton 226: At Edgebrook Golf Club, the Indians opened Kishwaukee River Conference play with the triumph over the Rockets.

Noah Campbell earned medalist honors with a 41, with other counting scores posted by Colten Oakes (44), Nolan Oros (45) and Kyle Michels (47).

Girls volleyball

Streator 2, Herscher 0: At Herscher, the Bulldogs captured their Illinois Central Eight opener 25-11, 25-20 over the Tigers.

Streator was led by Aubrey Jacobs (10 kills, three assists), Emma Rambo (three kills, an ace, two blocks, seven assists), Ava Gwaltney (five aces), Mya Zavada (two kills, a block) and Shaelyn Groesbeck (three kills, an ace, five assists).

Newark 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, the Norsemen opened Little Ten Conference action with a 25-18, 25-17 victory over the Royals.

Newark (2-0, 1-0) was paced by Adrianna Larsen (12 kills, four digs), Addison Long (four kills), Gwen Friestad (seven digs), Elle Norquist (15 digs, two aces) and Taylor Jeffers (20 assists).

Sandwich 2, Somonauk 0: At Sandwich, the Indians earned a 26-24, 26-28, 25-12 win over the Bobcats.

Jessica Ramey had her second triple-double of the season with 19 assists, 13 digs and 11 service points for Sandwich (2-1, 1-0). Londyn Scott added eight kills, three blocks and four service points, Alayla Harris had five kills and four blocks and Brooklyn Marks recorded nine digs and four service points.

Somonauk (1-2) was led by Abby Hohmann (six kills, nine blocks), Ady Werner (three kills, 13 digs), Addie Britt (eight assists), Brooke Bahrey (seven assists), Aubrey Chiavario (10 service points, three aces) and Bella Rolf (13 digs).

St. Bede 2, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders fell 25-10, 25-22 to the Bruins.

Earlville was led by six kills by Bailey Miller, eight assists from Payton Actis, 20 digs from Liz Vazquez and five points from Jacey Helgesen.

Girls tennis

Coal City 3, Streator 2: At Coal City, the Bulldogs fell in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match to the Coalers.

The Streator No. 1 doubles team of Joyce Walking/Indyanna Hernandez (6-4, 6-3) and the No. 2 duo of Audrey Arambala/Adelaide Mahan (4-6, 6-3, 11-9) earned victories.

Cross country

Seneca, Somonauk pairs win at Catlin: In a two runners alternating over a 4.32-mile course format at Catlin Park in rural Ottawa on Tuesday, Ottawa’s girls and La Salle-Peru’s boys won the team titles, while Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor and Natalie Misener (27:29) won the girls event and Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell and Gunnar Swenson (24:38) claimed the boys event. Ottawa’s Georgia Kirkpatrick and Makenzie Blazys (30:29) were runners-up in the girls event. L-P’s Griffin Hammers and Braylin Bond (25:00) placed second in the boys event. ”It was a fun, exciting, way to run a Tuesday meet,” Ottawa coach Dan Heaver said of the new format.

Sandwich girls 2nd at Kishwaukee: At the Sycamore Invitational held at Kishwaukee College, Sandwich ran without ace Sundara Weber but still placed second as a team behind champion Aurora Central Catholic in the girls standings led by Joanna Rivera (8th, 20:30), Erin Lissman (10th, 20:48), and Karlee Henkins (24th, 22:45).The Sandwich boys placed 10th, led by Alex Walsh (32nd, 17:35).