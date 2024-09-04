Man falls, dies in Peru painting accident

A Van Orin man died Saturday in a fall at a Peru business, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a Wednesday news release.

The coroner’s office was called to No. 7, Terminal Road in Peru, and the deceased was identified as William Kozeal, 59, of Van Orin, according to the news release.

A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted Sept. 1 with preliminary results indicating he died of fatal injuries due to the fall from a height. Kozeal was reported to have been painting a commercial building at this address when he fell through a skylight to the ground below.

This incident is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Peru Police Department and the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.