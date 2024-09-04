Madison Street in Ottawa to partially close for repairs

The westbound lane of West Madison Street in Ottawa will close beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday from Armstrong Street to Boyce Memorial Drive, the city of Ottawa announced Wednesday.

The road closure will be in effect through Tuesday, Sept. 10, as contractors make repairs as part of the city’s annual street repair program.

The closure impacts all traffic and parking in the 1400, 1500 and 1600 blocks of West Madison Street.

Dates for work to begin on the south side of the road’s eastbound lane will be announced next week, the city said.