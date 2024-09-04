Bureau Valley gets first win, beats Morrison: BCR Roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 3

Volleyball

Bureau Valley gets first win: Bureau Valley defeated Morrison 25-18, 25-22 Tuesday night at the Storm Cellar for its first win of the season. It was a nonconference match with both teams leaving the Three River this fall.

Madison Wetzell led the Storm with five kills with Kinley Canady (5 digs) and Emma Stull: adding four kills each. Other top contributors for the Storm were Landry Hitzler (9 digs, 5 points), Emma Mussche (8 digs, 5 assists), Taylor Neuhalfen (2 kills, 2 digs, 2 points), Emily Wright (6 digs, 9 points, 4 aces), Libby Endress (4 digs, 14 assists, 6 points, 3 aces) and Lesleigh Maynard (7 digs, 2 points).

St. Bede 2, Earlville 0: The Bruins beat the Red Raiders 25-10, 25-22 in a nonconference match in Earlville.

Cross country

At Ottawa: The Princeton girls placed third in Tuesday’s Ottawa Pirate Mile Relay to open the 2024 season, scoring 26 points behind Ottawa (12) and Seneca (12).

Ruby Acker (14:10) and Alexandra Waca (16:38) combined for a 4.32 mile-time of 30:48 to place fourth. Other tandems for PHS were ninth place Payton Frueh (14:59) and Avery Waca (18:48 in 33:47, 16th Natalie Meyer (17:23) and Ella Grey (19:26) in 36:49 and 20th Rebekah Lord (18:57) and Angela Frost in 21:14.

There were 28 girls relay pairs.

Princeton fielded just two boys relay pairs with Augustus Swanson (12:57) and Dawson Lambert (14:59) finishing eighth in 27:56 and Brady Peach (13:27)/ Jackson Drozda (16:34) 23rd in 30:01.

LaSalle/Peru (23) took first with Ottawa (24) second and Hall (67) eighth in the eight-team field. There were 37 boys relay pairs.

“It was an interesting meet. The teams were split into relay pairs and then the placings of the top three pairs for each team were added for the team scoring. Each runner ran two 1.08 mile loops,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said.

Boys Golf

At Spring Valley: Landen Plym shot a 1-under par 36 to earn medalist honors and lead Hall (161) to a Three Rivers Conference victory over Orion (194) at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Noah Plym (40), Joe Perez (41) and Jake Diaz (44) rounded out the scoring for Hall.

At Dwight: Abe Wiesbrock shot a 43 as St. Bede finished second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Dwight Country Club in Dwight.

Roanoke-Benson won with a 172 followed by the Bruins (190) and Dwight (202).

Also scoring for St. Bede were Zach Husser (46), Chris Gedraitis (47) and Kaden Nauman (54).

At Aledo: Jayden Fulkerson and Kaiden Coomer each shot a 39 as Princeton finished second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Oak View Country Club.

Mercer County won with a 151 followed by the Tigers (163) and Sherrard (195).

Jackson Mason had a 42 for Princeton and Luke Smith added a 43.

At Edelstein: Wyatt Novotny shot an 80 to lead Bureau Valley in the IVC Invitational at Arrowhead Country Club. Also scoring for the Storm were Atticus Middleton (850, Landen Birdsley (91) and Logan Philhower (96).

Girls Golf

At Dwight: Andrea Bradner shot a 56 for St. Bede (239) in a Tri-County Conference match against host Dwight (212) at Dwight Country Club. Anna Cyrocki added a 58, while Breanna Martinez had a 60 and Eden Galven added a 65.