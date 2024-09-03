Streator Public Library to host Animal Crossing Scavenger Hunt, arts and crafts event

The Streator Public Library will host an Animal Crossing Scavenger Hunt, a job hunt workshop, an arts and crafts event for kids and a book club in the days ahead.

Animal Crossing Scavenger Hunt: From Monday to Saturday, Sept. 9 to 14, Streator Public Library will host an Animal Crossing Scavenger Hunt. The hunt lasts all day, and hidden items can be found throughout the library. Themes change weekly.

Illinois Department of Employment Security - Job Searching: From 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, the library will host a job search workshop for adults, sponsored by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, BEST Inc. and the Illinois Department of Human Services. Registration is required.

Arts & Crafts with Maddy: From 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, children ages 0 to 5 or so can stop by the library to create projects to take home.

Library Book Club: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, the library will offer a book club featuring books across different genres. “The Chicken Sisters” by K. J. Dell’Antonia is the most recent book featured.

Streator Public Library is located at 130 S. Park St., Streator.

For more information, visit streatorpubliclibrary.org.