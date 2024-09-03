Ottawa auction to feature ‘American Pickers’ personality Dave Ohrt’s collection

The lifetime collection of Dave Ohrt, a featured guest on ”American Pickers,“ will be sold Saturday, Sept. 7, at Matthew Bullock Auctioneers. The auction, live and online, features over 1,000 lots of motorcycles, bicycles and related parts, advertising items, lighting, industrial, military, Art Deco, and many antique and unique items. (Photo provided by Zach Shaw)

The lifetime collection of Dave Ohrt, a featured guest on “American Pickers,” will be sold Saturday, Sept. 7, at Matthew Bullock Auctioneers.

The auction, live and online, features more than 1,000 lots of motorcycles, bicycles and related parts, advertising items, lighting, industrial, military, Art Deco and many antique and unique items.

Ohrt is a well-known figure in the world of antiques and vintage collectibles who has been featured on The History Channel’s “American Pickers.”

Highlights of the auction include: vintage motorcycles, a collection of classic motorcycles, such as a 1939 Indian Scout and a rare 1957 Chevy/1974 Sportster Rat Rod custom bike; Art Deco treasures, radios, lamps, and decorative objects; advertising memorabilia, range of vintage advertising signs, posters, and collectibles; and unique antiques, an assortment of one-of-a-kind antiques and collectibles.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at 421 E. Stevenson Road, Ottawa, with a special live preview 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with bidding accepted both online and in-person.

For more information, visit bullockauctioneers.com or contact Matthew Bullock Auctioneers at 815-220-5005.

