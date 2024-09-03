La Salle County CASA seeks volunteers, donations

La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates is seeking volunteers and donations in September, which is National Child Awareness Month, the organization said in a news release issued Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (Photo provided by Sally Van Cura)

La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates is seeking volunteers and donations in September, which is National Child Awareness Month.

More than 200 children in La Salle County need the advocacy that CASA volunteers provide. These children are navigating the complexities of the court system and require a dedicated voice to assert their rights and well-being.

“Every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment,” said Sally Van Cura, executive director of La Salle County CASA. “During National Child Awareness Month, we are reminded of the importance of our mission to advocate for the best interests of children in our community’s court system, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met.”

Volunteers are needed to advocate for the children, and donations are needed to meet the associated costs. In 2023, the yearly cost to support each child through the CASA program was approximately $1,500 per child.

“We hope that National Child Awareness Month will inspire our community whether by volunteering as a CASA advocate, donating to our cause, or simply helping us spread the word. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive,” Van Cura said.

To support La Salle County CASA during National Child Awareness Month, visit lasallecountycasa.org, donate at lasallecountycasa.org/donate or contact Van Cura at lasallecasa@att.net.