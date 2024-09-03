Girls tennis: Princeton wins Newman invite

Princeton used singles championships by Emilee Merkel (No. 1) and Audrey Thompson (No. 2) to capture Saturday’s Newman Invite, scoring 29 points to beat out Galesburg and Mendota, who tied for second with 21 points each.

The No. 2 doubles team of Anna Ellis and Ella Kinnamon took second for PHS and the No. 1 doubles team of Fiona Tempe and Katelynn Hartmann placed third.

The Princeton JV (24) finished second behind Mendota (25).

The No. 1 doubles duo of Paige Jesse and Tessa Carlson captured first place and the No. 2 doubles team of Zoey Byers and Lilly Mabry finished second.

In singles, Izabelle Luft placed second at No. 2 and Daphne Grant was seventh at No. 1.