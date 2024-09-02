Reddick library teams up with businesses to offer discounts, deals for National Library Card Sign-Up Month

It’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month and Reddick Library in Ottawa is teaming up with local businesses to offer exclusive discounts and special deals. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

It’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month and Reddick Library in Ottawa is teaming up with local businesses to offer exclusive discounts and special deals.

Present your library card at the participating businesses throughout September to take advantage of these offers. You will find a full listing of the participating businesses at reddicklibrary.org and social media pages.

The library will begin its winter hours Tuesday, Sept. 3. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and will be open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This month’s kit will feature a free sample of apple pie spice along with recipes that prove this spice is for more than just pie. Kits will be available beginning Sept. 3 as supplies last and are limited to one per adult patron.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3-6 years Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3: O’Keeffe Skull, third through sixth grades. Create a Georgia O’Keeffe inspired desert scene using watercolors and colored pencils.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4: Shake, Rattle, Read. Ages 9-36 months Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5: Seed Saving, adults. Master Gardener John Gutz will lead this class on seed saving. Learn how to plan your garden, harvest, and store seeds to get high-quality results for years to come.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Manga Club, seventh through 12th grades. Hey Manga and Anime fans! The library is leading a talk about favorite Mangas (and the anime series they’ve inspired). Meet fellow fans and make some crafts. This month the group is talking about Hunter x Hunter.