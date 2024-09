Peru Public Library announces book clubs will meet Sept. 10, 19 and 30. (Derek Barichello)

Peru Public Library announces book clubs will meet Sept. 10, 19 and 30.

20-30s Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Members are reading “The Day the World Came to Town, 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland” by Jim DeFede

ABC Book Club: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Members are reading “Looking for Me” by Beth Hoffman.

As the Pages Turn Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Members are reading “Until We Reach Home” by Lynn Austin.

Book clubs meet in the lower level.