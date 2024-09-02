La Salle-Peru High School, Lincoln Junior High get water bottle filling grants

La Salle-Peru High School and Lincoln Junior High School in La Salle were among nearly 60 school districts to receive grants new water bottle-filling stations as part of the H2O On the Go grant program.

The program is an initiative created by Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation to encourage students to drink more water. Additionally, grant recipients will receive toothbrushes and reusable water bottles for each student.

“H2O On the Go encourages a healthier lifestyle for Illinois students by encouraging them to drink water instead of sugary beverages,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation. “And, our drinking fountains have fluoridated water, which strengthens teeth and reduces cavities.”

“We are proud to create access to clean drinking water in more than 350 Illinois schools since the program began. In 2024 alone, we’ll be impacting over 25,000 students,” said Heather Higgins Alderman, president and CEO of Illinois Children’s Foundation.

According to Delta Dental of Illinois’ 2022 Children’s Oral Health Survey, 62% of Illinois parents reported that their child currently has or has experienced a dental issue, the most common being cavities. A recent study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that increasing water accessibility for children had a direct correlation with improved hydration and overall health.

In addition to the oral health benefits, drinking fluoridated water improves energy and concentration. Aside from providing access to drinking water, the water bottle-filling stations are certified to reduce lead and other harmful contaminants in water, help reduce waste and promote conservation efforts.

For a full list of Illinois schools selected for this year’s H2O On the Go program visit www.deltadentalil.com/h2o-on-the-go-recipients