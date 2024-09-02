La Salle library to host trivia Sept. 7

The La Salle Public Library’s next trivia night will take place 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

All members of the public are welcome to assemble teams of up to five members who will work together to answer trivia in different categories, all somewhat related to libraries and literature, such as True Crime, Recent Releases,and Shakespeare.

The entry fee is a nonperishable donation per person, all of which will go to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. Any mulligans can be purchased with nonperishable donations as well.

This program is open to the public and suitable for all ages. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required by visiting the La Salle Public Library website and filling out the form under the Program Portal.

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., is ADA compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341, visit www.lasallepubliclibrary.org, or email the program coordinator at rmalerk@lasallepubliclibrary.org.