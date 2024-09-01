Peru library announces September 2024 events

Peru Public Library announced its schedule of events for September 2024.

Friday, Sept. 6: Teen game night

Teen Game Night will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 for ages 12-18. Activities include video games, board games, and card games. Peru Federal Savings Bank sponsored the snack. For questions, call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Local author

At 6 p.m., join local author Lois DeGroot Beattie-Blackwell as she shares her book “Preserving our Heritage.” During the program, she will share stories about the experiences of the DeGroot family throughout the years including the family fish market, interactions with gangsters from Chicago, making wine and moonshine, and running the popular DelRio and DeGroot Pace taverns on Water Street in Peru.

Friday, September 13: Anime Club

Do you love Anime? Ages 12 to 18 may participate in this after-school club 3:30-4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. For more information about this free event visit www.perulibrary.org or call 815-223-0229.

Monday, Sept. 16: Musical Movie Matinee: Monday, September 16 @ 1-3 p.m. in the Main Library.

A musical will be screened for adults 1-3 p.m. in the main library. To learn the featured film visit the website at www.perulibary.org . For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Voter registration

Do you need to register to vote? Visit the library 4-7 p.m. No appointment is needed. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, age 18 or older by Nov. 5 and bring two forms of ID.

Friday, Sept. 20: Teen Movie Night

Teen movie night begins at 6:30 p.m. The featured film can be found on the website at www.perulibrary.org . Peru Federal Savings Bank is sponsoring snacks and drinks. Ages 12 to 18 are encouraged to bring a friend. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Campfire Storytime