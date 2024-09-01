Oglesby Elks donate $2,000 to local police

Peru Police Officer Brendan Sheedy accepts a check from Oglesby Elks Exalted Ruler Sam Sankovich. Oglesby Elks Lodge 2360 donated $2,000 to local police departments as part of the “Beyond the Horizon, Linked Autism Safety Project,” according to a press release issued Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (Photo provided by Ken Ficek)

Oglesby Elks Lodge Lodge 2360 provided the lead $2,000 donation to help purchase autism response kits to provide training and information to assist police in dealing with autistic individuals.

Police departments from La Salle, Peru, Spring Valley, Mendota and Oglesby will be equipped with the response kits.

Peru Police Officer Brendan Sheedy, shown receiving the check from Oglesby Elks Exalted Ruler Sam Sankovich, is heading up the “Beyond the Horizon, Linked Autism Safety Project”.

The donation is made possible from the local Oglesby Elks Children’s Care Fund and the IEA Gratitude Grant supplement.

Elks Care and Elks Share.