IVCC to sell theater costumes

David Kuester, Illinois Valley Community College speech and theater professor, displays some of the costumes that will be available during the IVCC Theater Department’s vintage clothing sale next month. The three-day sale will be held on the college campus, with proceeds going to the Students of Performing Arts and Music Organization. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

If you’re in panic mode over what to wear for Halloween, the Illinois Valley Community College Theater Department’s upcoming costume sale might just do the trick – or treat.

The theater department will host its costume and vintage clothing sale Thursday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

Browse the racks of formal wear, vintage men’s and women’s clothing and specialty costume pieces, masks, wigs and character hats – all available at bargain prices, and some to be sold for best offers. Transactions are cash only.

“Our costume room is overflowing, and we want to share and bring costume joy to everyone,” David Kuester, IVCC speech and theater professor, said in a news release.

The sale will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds support the Students of Performing Arts and Music Organization.