Seneca, FCW win, Sandwich falls in football openers: The Times Friday Roundup

Football

Seneca 43, Tremont 22: At Tremont, the Fighting Irish led 15-6 after the opening quarter and 29-6 at halftime of the season-opening victory over the host Turks on Friday.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 36, West Prairie/Southeastern 22: At West Prairie, the Falcons’ Logan Ruddy ran for a pair of touchdowns (58, 14) and sealed the win with an interception on the Cyclones’ last possession.

Leland Durbin (1 yard) and Seth Jones (45 yards) also ran for TDs, while Jones also hit Connor Reed for a 48-yard TD pass in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association season-opening triumph.

Manteno 54, Sandwich 32: At Manteno, the Indians dropped their season opener to the host Panthers.

Boys soccer

Earlville falls in War on 34 opener: At Earlville, the Red Raiders opened the season and their War on 34 Tournament with a 5-0 loss to Morris on Thursday.

The tournament resumes Saturday with Earlville playing Pecatonica at 9 a.m.