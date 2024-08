The Naplate Volunteer Fire Department will host a car show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Vittone Park, 1801 W. Ottawa Ave., Naplate. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The Naplate Volunteer Fire Department will host a car show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Vittone Park, 1801 W. Ottawa Ave., Naplate.

Cost is $10 per car. Admission is free for spectators. The first 50 cars receive a dash plaque. There will be food, music, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and awards.

All makes and models are welcome, regardless of club affiliation.