Marshall-Putnam 4-H Learn Grow Share club concludes its first year

4-Hers work on the "grow" phase of their project. Henry Methodist Church partnered with the 4-H members and Master Gardeners, providing space for the club's planting activities. (Photo provided by Marilyn Smith)

The 4-H Learn Grow Share SPIN Club is concluding its first year, celebrating a fruitful journey that began in March. The club, aimed at educating members on sustainable gardening practices, has successfully navigated through three well-defined phases: Learn, Grow and Share.

In the “learn” phase, members were introduced to vital gardening concepts, including healthy soil management, composting, seed starting and the principles of both worm (vermicomposting) and square foot gardening. This phase equipped them with the foundational knowledge needed for successful planting and cultivation.

As spring set in, the club transitioned into the “grow” phase. Henry Methodist Church partnered with the 4-H members and Master Gardeners, providing space for the club’s planting activities. In May, the 4-Hers brought the seedlings they had carefully nurtured at home to the church’s raised beds. Together they spent a Saturday planting their crops and then took on the responsibility of watering and weeding the beds on designated days throughout the growing season.

The members’ hard work and dedication have led to a bountiful harvest, marking the beginning of the “share” phase. To give back to the community, a Blessing Box, constructed by Brady Palm, has been set up at the church. Every Wednesday, 4-Hers gather to harvest and fill the box with fresh produce, making it available to anyone in the community. The Blessing Box has even inspired local residents to contribute their own garden surplus, sometimes including treats like homemade zucchini muffins.

Beyond sharing their harvest, the club members have also developed their culinary skills, learning to prepare dishes such as zucchini fries and pickled peppers. They also learned the art of flower arranging, creating beautiful bouquets that were donated to Heartland of Henry for residents to enjoy. The Learn Grow Share SPIN Club has not only strengthened the bond between the 4-H members and their community but has also provided them with valuable life skills that will benefit them for years to come. This club also gave the youth an opportunity to show at the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show in Horticulture, Community Service, Public Speaking and Foods.

This program was made possible through a grant from University of Illinois Extension, with soil donations from Saratoga Homestead and Home Depot. The garden site, provided by the Henry Methodist Church, has become a hub of learning and community collaboration.

For more information about joining the Learn Grow Share SPIN (SPecial INterest) Club or any other 4-H Club, contact Anne Scheel at 309-364-2356 or amscheel@illinois.edu. Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions and adapt to changes and opportunities.