The Illinois Valley Herb Guild will have its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Putnam County Community Center, 128 First St., Standard.

This meeting is the annual membership tea, and the guest speaker is Illinois Extension Master Gardener Barb Dahlbach. Dahlbach will present a tea garden program. Dahlbach encourages everyone to wear a hat that is fancy and handsome enough to wear to a tea party.

For more information, email herbguild2024@gmail.com.