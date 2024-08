Illinois Valley Cursillo had planned a “Day of Renewal” in September; but the event has been rescheduled until March 2025. (Photo provided)

Illinois Valley Cursillo will have no events in September. The next monthly gathering will be Oct. 12 in St. Louis Catholic Church, 616 S. Gosse Blvd., Princeton. Mass begins at 4 p.m. with a potluck and program to follow. Guests are welcome.