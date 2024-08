The 100 block of West Madison Street in Ottawa will be closed beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to all westbound traffic and parking from Columbus to La Salle streets. (Derek Barichello)

Contractors for the city of Ottawa will make street repairs following a recent water main break. The north side of the block will remain closed to traffic until the work is completed. City officials expect the westbound lane and parking to be open to traffic by the end of the day Friday, Sept. 6.