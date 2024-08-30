Granville mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

The Putnam County Health Department confirmed that mosquitoes collected Thursday in Granville have tested positive for West Nile virus. (Shaw Media File Photo)

The Putnam County Health Department confirmed that mosquitoes collected Thursday in Granville have tested positive for West Nile virus.

“We are urging the public to use precautions against mosquito bites while attending outdoor events.” said Hector Gomez, Bureau, Putnam & Marshall County Health Department administrator. “Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, however, severe illness including meningitis or even death can occur in rare cases.”

People older than 50 or those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness from the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the first Illinois West Nile virus death of 2024 earlier this week. A Lake County man in his 80s began to exhibit West Nile virus symptoms in mid-August and died soon after.

Most people (eight out of 10) infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.

Febrile illness (fever) in some people. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Serious symptoms in a few people. About one in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of the common house mosquito. Taking simple precautions can help avoid bites from these mosquitoes, which are more common in urban and suburban settings.

Tips for reducing mosquitoes around homes

Mosquitoes require water for reproduction. The following are measures that can help reduce mosquitoes:

Eliminate standing water suitable for mosquitoes. Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires and tire swings.



Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.



Clean clogged roof gutters.



Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use, such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.



Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.



Clean and chlorinate swimming pools. When pools are not in use, use pool covers and drain when necessary.



Tips for avoiding mosquito bites when outdoors

Mosquitoes require a blood meal for reproduction. The following are measures that can help reduce bites from mosquitoes that feed on people: