Princeton store closing at end of month

After seven years, Refaced in Princeton is closing shop at the end of August. (BCR photo)

After seven years, Refaced in Princeton is closing shop at the end of the week.

The owners said they are closing to spend more time with family. Although the storefront is closing, custom orders will still be accepted. Refaced specializes in giving old items a new look. In a Facebook post on the businesses’ page, owners thanked their customers for their support.

Refaced is located in the Clark House Mall, 502 S. Main St., Princeton.