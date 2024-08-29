New digital billboard gets built in Streator, Scooter’s coffee shop part of plan for the location

Crews build a new digital billboard Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at the corner of Bloomington and Frech streets in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

A two-way V-shaped electronic billboard is under construction Wednesday at the corner of Bloomington and Frech streets in Streator – part of a development that may also include a coffee chain.

In April, the Streator City Council approved a special-use permit for the electronic billboard.

The billboard will stand about 15 feet tall to accommodate large vehicles and will operate 24 hours a day, featuring both commercial advertisements and emergency messages such as weather alerts and Amber alerts.

Robinson Outdoor signed an agreement with PMP Holdings LLC to build and maintain the billboard for a minimum of three years at the location.

The revenue generated from the billboard was part of development plan intended to help fund the potential construction of a Scooter’s Coffee store at the corner of Bloomington and Frech streets.

The Nebraska-based coffee chain has multiple stores nearby in Mendota, Princeton, Plano, Sandwich and Yorkville.

City Manager David Plyman said Scooters developers, PMP Holdings LLC, haven’t submitted a building permit application yet. He added the developers have not provided a confirmation on whether the project will proceed, but he also has not been informed of any changes to the plan.

The developers were not available for comment on Wednesday.