Streator volleyball tops Dwight to improve to 2-0 on the season: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Streator def. Dwight 25-10, 25-15: At Dwight, the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season with the victory over the host Trojans.

Streator was led by Aubrey Jacobs (five kills, four blocks, seven assists, an ace), Ava Gwaltney (five kills, a block), Sonia Proksa (five kills) and Maiya Lansford (12 digs, an ace).

South Beloit def. Earlville 26-24, 25-15: At South Beloit, the Red Raiders dropped their season opener to the host Sobos.

Audrey Scherer had six kills and Bailey Miller five kills to lead Earlville at the net. Addie Scherer registered 14 service points, including a pair of aces, Payton Actis seven assists and Liz Vazquez eight digs.

Somonauk def. Mooseheart 25-20, 25-12: At Somonauk, the Bobcats opened the season with a straight-set win over the Red Ramblers.

Brooke Bahrey led Somonauk with 14 service points with Ady Werner adding four. Ella Punsalan posted six kills while Addie Britt passed for eight assists.