Petitions for Streator City Council seats for the April 1 election now are available at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Petitions for Streator City Council seats for the April 1 election now are available at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.

There are two council seats up for grabs, and candidates need to gather a minimum of 16 signatures to qualify. Seats held by Matt McMullen and David “Moose” Conner will be up for vote.

Petitions can be turned in starting at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 12 and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 18.