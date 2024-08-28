DePue house fire thought to be caused by lightning strike

A number of neighboring departments assisted the DePue Fire Department in extinguishing a house fire Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, on East Fourth Street following a storm. (Photo provided by Spring Valley Fire Department)

A number of neighboring departments assisted the DePue Fire Department in extinguishing a house fire Tuesday on East Fourth Street.

Firefighters were called at 9:34 p.m. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said. A DePue firefighter was treated at the scene, but they were not taken to a hospital.

Bogatitus said firefighters believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike. The home had heat, smoke and water damage.

Firefighters from Spring Valley, Peru, Ladd, Standard, Cherry and Bureau assisted DePue.

While en route to the structure fire, Bogitutus said Spring Valley’s department received multiple emergency calls including accidents, trees down and power lines on vehicles.

“Spring Valley got hit pretty good,” he said. “It was like one big swipe right through town. Parts of town got nothing but from Walmart to City Hall in a straight line – there’s a lot of damage.”

Spring Valley responded to seven calls in town involving the storm, he said. A total of 10 calls were made between 9 and 11:30 p.m. The Dalzell Fire Department assisted by running two calls for Spring Valley, so crews were able to respond simultaneously.

No injuries were reported.

The Spring Valley Fire Department received multiple emergency calls Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, including accidents, trees down and power lines on vehicles. (Photo Provided by Spring Valley Fire Department)

DePue Fire Chief Chief Josef Vasquez said in a Facebook post, he cannot thank the other departments enough for the support they gave when called. He used Tuesday as an example of the need for more volunteers.

“The majority of communities are struggling to keep active numbers up,” he said. “So please, consider volunteering. It only helps the communities you reside In.”