La Salle County grand jury: August 27, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, and returned the following indictments.

Jonathan Melendez-Gonzalez, 28, of Ottawa (criminal damage to property);

Inari L. Rivera, 22, of La Salle (criminal damage to government-supported property);

Shawn T. Radford, 36, of Buffalo, New York (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver);

Allen Hendrickson, 26, of Marseilles (driving while revoked);

Vincent Borzumato, 29, of La Salle (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Ashley L. Dinges, 40, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Tyler Baylis, 33, of Somonauk (two counts of aggravated battery);

Darrick Montgomery, 31, of Riverdale (two counts of domestic battery);

Ryan M. Middleton, 18, of Streator (two counts of burglary);

Samantha Milton, 36, of Streator (burglary);

Gregory S. Longoria, 34, of Streator (obstructing a peace officer).