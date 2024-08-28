Worst of extreme heat passed in Illinois Valley

Students exit Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Ottawa High School. The school released students at 12:10 p.m. because of the extreme heat. (Scott Anderson)

With high temperatures reaching the 90s and heat indexes reaching 110 degrees Monday and Tuesday, some schools in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties dismissed classes early, including Ottawa High School.

The high school released students at 12:10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to keep students safe from the heat. Lincoln Elementary School in Ottawa participated in e-learning Monday and Tuesday, with another day planned Wednesday. Ottawa High School will dismiss early again Wednesday.

The good news is this heat wave should be complete after Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Temperatures will gradually diminish through the remainder of the week, but Wednesday and Thursday will remain humid and temperatures into the high 80s. A cold frontal passage is expected on Friday. In its wake, cooler and drier weather is expected for the Labor Day holiday weekend.