Utica campground adds glamping tents

The glamping tent includes a queen size bed, two additional mattresses to accommodate up to four guests, seating for four, electricity, a mini fridge, AC/heater, access to water on-site and a small care package. There also is a picnic table on site and a few steps from the bell tent is a fire pit with four Adirondack chairs next to a creek that flows through the entire park.

A second tent is planned for this season at the campground, 757 N. 3029th Road, Utica. More cabins likely will be available in the 2025 season as well as more full hook-up sites.

