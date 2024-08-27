Quilter’s Guild to meet Sept. 5 in Princeton

Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Sash Stalter Matson Building (the former Matson Public Library) 15 Park Ave. West, Princeton. Use the Pleasant Street door and go to the upper level. (Julie Barichello)

The program this month will be “Velma Gladney: Storyteller of the Underground Railroad,” co-sponsored by Bureau County History Center. Gladney will describe the invisible tracks of the Underground Railroad. She will provide information about the secret operations and the many hurdles African Americans faced and illustrate the “hidden in plain view” quilt block codes used in quilts.

Tickets for this program are $10 and are available at the BCHC Office (Newell Bryant Museum), from any guild member and at the door. Note: there is no elevator to the second floor.