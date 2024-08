The 200 block of West Jefferson Street in Ottawa will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, to all westbound traffic and parking from La Salle to Clinton streets. (Derek Barichello)

Contractors for the city of Ottawa are scheduled to begin a mid-block water main, the city said in a news release Monday. The north side of West Jefferson Street will remain closed for several days.

The black may be reopened to all traffic by the end of the day Friday, city officials said in a news release.