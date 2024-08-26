Streator man dies in rural La Salle County crash

Authorities have identified the motorist who died in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday at East 24th and North 14th roads east of Streator.

The driver and sole occupant was 26-year-old Jesus Villafana of Streator, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a Monday news release.

A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted Monday, the coroner said, with preliminary results indicating he died of fatal injuries from the motor vehicle crash. The crash is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.