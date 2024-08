A motorcycle crash occurred Sunday near the intersection of State and Hitt streets near Allen Park on the south side of Ottawa.

The Ottawa Fire Department responded and a medical helicopter was requested. The condition of the individual is unknown. Hitt Street was closed from the intersection with State Street to 4-H Road as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Shaw Local News Network will provide updates as more information becomes available.