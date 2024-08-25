Princeton church to host free movie Sept. 7

Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will host a free family-friendly movie and root beer float event at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the church parking lot, 24 N. Main St. (Shaw Local News Network)

The event is part of the 53rd annual Bureau County Homestead Festival. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Enjoy free root beer floats and popcorn while watching “Facing the Giants.”

“Facing the Giants” is a 2006 American Christian drama sports film written and directed by and starring Alex Kendrick, and American pastor, film writer, producer, director and actor. The film tells an underdog story about a high school football team and their downtrodden Christian football coach who turns to God when everything seems to go against him.

Kendrick is best known for directing and starring in other notable faith-based films, including “War Room,” “Overcomer,” “Courageous” and “Fireproof.”