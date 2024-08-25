La Salle County YANA! to host Illinois GOP chairwoman

YANA! (You Are Not Alone) will host Kathy Salvi, the newly elected Chairwoman of the Illinois Republican Party, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica. (Jerry Nowicki)

YANA! (You Are Not Alone) will host Kathy Salvi, the newly elected Chairwoman of the Illinois Republican Party, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica.

“This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from a key leader shaping the future of the GOP in Illinois and to gain insights into the direction the state party is headed,” said Beth Findley Smith, YANA! chairwoman.

In addition to hearing from Salvi, the meeting will cover several critical topics essential for all conservatives to engage with, Findley Smith said.

The implications of the upcoming 2024 general election, petitions and open offices for the 2025 consolidated election, effective strategies for recruiting poll watchers and election judges will be included in the discussion.

Attendees also will have the chance to participate in a 50/50 raffle, which supports YANA!’s ongoing efforts. The meeting is an opportunity to connect with like-minded conservatives, to be part of the strategic planning for the future and to prepare for the important battles ahead, Findley Smith said.