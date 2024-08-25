Blood drive set Sept. 6 at Putnam County High School

Putnam County High School Interact Club and Putnam County Rotary will team up to host a Red Cross Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Putnam County High School, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave., Granville. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Participation offers a chance for repeat and first-time donors to help others in need, with their donation of blood. All blood types save lives. Sixteen-year olds may donate with a parent’s permission.

Donations help to determine the amount of Red Cross scholarship money annually granted to the school. Donors also will receive a raglin long-sleeve T-shirt while supplies last.

For appointments, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors may also sign up and pre-register on line using RapidPass at redcrossblood.org