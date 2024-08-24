Earlville boys golf wins Little 10 quad: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys golf

Earlville 179, Hinckley-Big Rock 190, Somonauk 191 and Indian Creek 215: At Indian Oaks Country Club in Shabbona on Thursday, Aaden Browder carded a 40 to claim medalist honors and help Earlville to a Little Ten Conference quadrangular victory.

Also scoring for Earlville were Grady Harp (44), Easton Fruit (46) and Hunter Schubbe (49).

Girls golf

Earlville’s Hill earns medalist honors: The Red Raiders’ Rylee Hill shot a 53 to earn medalist honors against Hinckley-Big Rock and West Aurora at Indian Oaks. No team scores were kept.