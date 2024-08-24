Boys soccer: 5 to Watch across The Times area in 2024

La Salle-Peru's Brayan Gonzalez, Ottawa's Jorge Lopez, L-P's Jason Curran Jr. and Ottawa's Evan Snook compete to get the ball in a match last season at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

There are a lot of solid boys soccer players across The Times coverage area this high school season. Here are just five we believe are in line for a great 2024 season.

Evan Snook, Ottawa, CMF, sr.

A Times All-Area first team and All-Interstate 8 Conference selection a year ago, you’ll more than likely find Snook around any ball in the middle third of the pitch for the Pirates. He scored 12 goals and posted 10 assists for the Class 2A regional title winners.

Ottawa's Evan Snook (Brian Hoxsey)

Jorge Lopez, Ottawa, STRK, jr.

Always a scoring threat, Lopez used his exceptional ball control and strong shot to lead the 13-win Pirates with 20 goals while also registering five assists. He earned Times All-Area first team and All-Interstate 8 Conference honors. He scored a pair of goals in Ottawa’s Class 2A regional title match victory.

Ottawa's Jorge Lopez

Noah Russow, Streator, STRK, sr.

Russow — a two-time Times All-Area first-team selection — has been one of the top scoring treats in the area the past three years because of his skill, athleticism and feel for the game. He scored 23 goals for the Bulldogs while passing for 10 assists last season and was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional squad as well as the All-Illinois Central Eight Conference first team.

Streator junior Noah Russow (Brian Hoxsey)

Easton Fruit, Earlville, F, sr.

Fruit will be one of the players the Red Raiders will look to for offense this season after three of the team’s scoring threats from a year ago have graduated. Fruit recorded three goals and passed for 13 assists last fall, earning Little Ten All-Conference and Times All-Area second-team honors.

Earlville logo

Benson Gudmunson, Somonauk-Leland-Newark, MF, sr.

A Times All-Area second-team pick last season, Gudmunson (5 goals, 12 assists) is one of the starters back for a Bobcats team that went 18-4-1, won the Little 10 Conference regular season and tournament championships and also captured a Class 1A regional title.