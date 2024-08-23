Serena-Newark tops Marquette in boys golf: The Times Thursday Roundup

Boys golf

Serena-Newark 186, Marquette 195: At Deer Park Golf Course, the Huskers grabbed the win in the Crusaders’ home opener.

David Ulrich led Serena-Newark with a 42, followed by a 47 by Carter Meyer and a 48 by Payton Twait. Marquette was paced by a 42 from Ashton Grady, with Braxton Nelle adding a 45 and Shea Connor and Sawyer Ernat each posting a 54.

Seneca 173, Serena 201, Reed-Custer 201: At The Creek Golf in Morris on Wednesday, Ryker Terry fired a 40 to earn medalist honors for the Fighting Irish (2-0).

Also carding counting scores for Seneca were Keegan Murphy (41), Grant Siegel (44) and Raiden Terry (48).

Girls golf

Ottawa 200, Pontiac 210: At the Pontiac Elks Club, the Pirates were led by Marlie Orlandi’s 43 in the win over the hosts.

Also for Ottawa, Sam Rivera had a 49, Payton Bruck a 50 and Ava Perry a 58.