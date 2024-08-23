Prairie Arts to dedicate flagpole to True Wahlgren

The Prairie Arts Council in Princeton announced the dedication of the Prairie Arts Center’s recently installed flagpole, made possible through a memorial gift honoring longtime Princeton resident, True Wahlgren.

As a former member of the Prairie Arts Council, Wahlgren was a patroness of the arts in Princeton for many years. Her memorial gift also will provide yearly scholarships for students participating in drama and art camps sponsored by Prairie Arts Center. The Prairie Arts Council and her family invite Wahlgren’s many friends and fellow community members to attend the dedication ceremony 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the flagpole, followed by a public reception in the Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. E.

Born in Evanston, Wahlgren received her bachelor of arts degree at Bradley University in 1966. While attending Bradley, she met her college sweetheart and future husband, Leland “Lee” Wahlgren, with whom she celebrated more than 57 years of marriage. She worked as an adoption specialist for the Department of Children and Family Services, retiring in 2011 after 26 years of service. A member of First United Methodist Church of Princeton, Wahlgren belonged to the United Methodist Women, as well as to groups such as Friends in Council, Hardangers and Prairie Arts Council. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Wahlgren left behind 10 grandchildren to cherish her memory, as well as her husband and four sons: Erick (Staci) Wahlgren of Princeton, Kai (Kristine) Wahlgren of Bolingbrook, Kip (Leasa) Wahlgren stationed in South Korea, and Kristian (Clancy) Wahlgren of San Diego, California. Wahlgren was a proud military mother and, all throughout her life, she demonstrated patriotic admiration and enduring love for the American flag, the Prairie Arts Council said.