Playground in Streator’s Bing Armstrong Park to be removed

The Streator City Council approved Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, the recommendation from the Park and Open Spaces Board to close the playground at Bing Armstrong Park on Wasson Street. (Bill Freskos)

The playground at Bing Armstrong Park on Wasson Street in Streator will be closed, then removed.

The Streator City Council approved at Wednesday’s meeting the recommendation from the Park and Open Spaces Board.

The decision follows concerns about the park’s underutilization and the city’s inability to fund necessary repairs for the outdated playground equipment. The Park Board had noted previously the equipment, which is unsafe and poorly maintained, presents a risk to users.

With the City Council’s approval, the playground will be closed and the equipment removed immediately.

This move aims to address safety concerns as well as redirect resources to other park areas used more frequently by the community and in better condition.

“This is sorely needed because that playground equipment has been neglected for years and it’s just not safe anymore,” Councilman David Reed said.