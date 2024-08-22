Ottawa, Streator boys golf win conference openers: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys golf

Ottawa 152, Kaneland 170: At Deer Park Golf Club, the Pirates’ Bryer Harris carded solid 1-under 34 to earn medalist honors and help his team win in its Interstate 8 Conference opener Wednesday.

Colt Bryson and Chandler Creedon added 37s, Seth Cooper and Jacob Armstrong 44s, and Rylee Hogue a 48.

Streator 173, Wilmington 212: At Eastwood Golf Course, the Bulldogs opened their dual season with a home Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over the Wildcats.

Nolan Ketcham led the way for the hosts, earning medalist honors with a 41, while Brennen Stillwell shot 43, Keegan Angelico a 44 and Jack Studnicki a 45 to round out the scoring.

Girls golf

Ottawa 210, Joliet Catholic Academy 277: At Cinder Ridge Golf Course in Wilmington, the Pirates were led in the win by a 49 from Payton Bruck, while counting scores were added by Sam Rivera (50), Marlie Orlandi (51) and Ava Perry (60).

Seneca 201, Dwight 227: At The Creek in Morris, the Fighting Irish improved to 3-0 on the season with the triumph over the Trojans.

Piper Stenzel scored a 45 to lead Seneca, while Shelby Welsh and Cam Stecken each carded 49s. Brooklyn Szafranski and Vivienne Cronkrite each had 58s.