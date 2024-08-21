Women Inspired Network opens grant applications

The 2023 WIN Celebration of Giving Grant Recipients were Chaplain Dave Van Laar, La Salle County Sheriff’s Chaplain Division; Pastor Kris Zierke, Our Saviour's Lutheran Church; Safe Journeys Executive Director, Susan Bursztynsky; WIN Grants Committee Chair Debbie Buffington; Melissa Engel, Safe Journeys Community engagement director; and Starved Rock Country Community Foundation President Fran Brolley. (Photo provided by Pamela Beckett)

Women Inspired Network (WIN), an initiative of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, has opened its grant application season, which runs through Sept. 30.

Local non-profit organizations, whose programs empower and enhance the lives of women and children in the Starved Rock Country region, are encouraged to apply at https://srccf.org/women-inspired-network-grants/. The grant finalist(s) will be announced and funding awarded during WIN’s annual Celebration of Giving.

To date, WIN has raised more than $147,000 and awarded 19 competitive grants and scholarships totaling more than $97,000. In 2023, the Chaplain Division of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office received $4,500; Safe Journey’s Women Employed/Women Empowered program received $4,500; and Our Saviors Lutheran Church Packs for Pal program received $2,633. The WIN membership also established an Endowment Fund in 2017 to support the organization in perpetuity and in 2021 created the Young Women Leaders Scholarship.

The Women Inspired Network welcomes new members to its group of caring and engaged women. Annual donations are made at a variety of giving levels to support the grant program. To learn more about charitable giving through WIN, visit https://srccf.org/women-inspired-network/. To join WIN, contact SRCCF Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at 815-252-2906, ext. 2 or via email at janice@srccf.org.