August 21, 2024
Open eBooks now available at Putnam County libraries

Free resources allow patrons to check out thousands of titles

By Shaw Local News Network
The Putnam County Library Granville Branch, located at 214 S. McCoy St., will be starting a Young Adult Book Group under the direction of Librarian Bernie Egan and Communications Student Courtney Ossola.

The Putnam County Public Library District announced a new service for children and young adults.

Open eBooks is a free resource provided by First Book that offers access to thousands of popular titles. No library card is needed to access the collection; users receive a unique code and PIN.

This resource is available through a free app, which is available on Apple and Android devices, or through a web browser on the computer or Chromebook. The service allows a user to check out up to 30 eBooks at a time, and eBooks are checked out for 30 days before it must be renewed.

This new service is free and available to the public. For more information about the service, call 815-339-2038 or stop in at any branch during open hours.

