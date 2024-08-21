Open eBooks now available at Putnam County libraries

The Putnam County Public Library District announced a new service for children and young adults.

Open eBooks is a free resource provided by First Book that offers access to thousands of popular titles. No library card is needed to access the collection; users receive a unique code and PIN.

This resource is available through a free app, which is available on Apple and Android devices, or through a web browser on the computer or Chromebook. The service allows a user to check out up to 30 eBooks at a time, and eBooks are checked out for 30 days before it must be renewed.

This new service is free and available to the public. For more information about the service, call 815-339-2038 or stop in at any branch during open hours.