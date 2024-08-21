Noah Campbell helps shoot Sandwich to home win: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys golf

Sandwich 175, Mendota 182: At Edgebrook Golf Club, the Indians – behind senior Noah Campbell’s 40 to claim medalist honors – topped the Trojans on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Nolan Oros also carded a solid effort with a 41, while Colton Oakes had a 46 and Nolan Ketchum a 48.

Marquette 13th at St. Bede Invitational: At Spring Creek Golf Course, Ashton Grady registered an 80 to place eighth at the St. Bede Invitational, while Braxton Nelle finished 18th with an 87.

On Monday, Marquette finished eighth at the Midland Invitational at Lacon Country Club, with Grady (85) placing 20th and Nelle (95) tying for 31st.