2024 BCR girls cross country preview: 5 runners to watch

Princeton sophomore Alexandra Waca (195) is one of five runners returning for the Tigresses this fall, including her sister, Avery. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Ruby Acker (Princeton, so.): Acker shared BCR Runner of the Year honors with classmate Payton Frueh. She led PHS in its Gary Coates Invitational with a 12th-place finish (21:51) and the Three Rivers Conference Meet with a sixth-place finish (21:23.32). She finished 16th (23:32.6) in the Seneca Regional and 56th (22:36) in the Oregon Sectional.

Payton Frueh (Princeton, so.): Frueh earned BCR Runner of the Year honors last year with Acker. She was the Tigresses’ top runner in the postseason with an 11th-place finish (23:05) in the Seneca Regional and 36th-place showing (21:51.94) in the Oregon Sectional. She also placed 15th (21:55.58) in the Three Rivers Meet.

Leah House (Bureau Valley, so.): As the only female runner for the Storm last year, House placed 48th in the Storm’s own regional with a time of 25:41.2. She finished 35th (26:04.47) in the Three Rivers Meet.

Alexandra Waca (Princeton, so.): One of three freshmen who shined for PHS last year, Waca placed 25th (23:24) in the Gary Coates Invitational and 26th in the Three Rivers Meet with a time of 24:33.36. In the postseason, she placed 23rd at the Seneca Regional and 70th (23:01) at the Oregon Sectional.

Avery Waca (Princeton, jr.): Alex’s big sister placed 34th (24:49) for PHS in its Gary Coates Invitational and 39th (26:18.77) in the Three Rivers Meet (24:33.3). She finished 28th (26:10.3) in the Seneca Regional and 120th (26:28) in the Oregon Sectional.