August 21, 2024
2024 BCR girls cross country preview: 5 runners to watch

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Alexandra Waca (195) runs in Saturday's Gary Coates Invitational at Zearing Park.

Princeton sophomore Alexandra Waca (195) is one of five runners returning for the Tigresses this fall, including her sister, Avery. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Ruby Acker (Princeton, so.): Acker shared BCR Runner of the Year honors with classmate Payton Frueh. She led PHS in its Gary Coates Invitational with a 12th-place finish (21:51) and the Three Rivers Conference Meet with a sixth-place finish (21:23.32). She finished 16th (23:32.6) in the Seneca Regional and 56th (22:36) in the Oregon Sectional.

Payton Frueh (Princeton, so.): Frueh earned BCR Runner of the Year honors last year with Acker. She was the Tigresses’ top runner in the postseason with an 11th-place finish (23:05) in the Seneca Regional and 36th-place showing (21:51.94) in the Oregon Sectional. She also placed 15th (21:55.58) in the Three Rivers Meet.

Leah House (Bureau Valley, so.): As the only female runner for the Storm last year, House placed 48th in the Storm’s own regional with a time of 25:41.2. She finished 35th (26:04.47) in the Three Rivers Meet.

Alexandra Waca (Princeton, so.): One of three freshmen who shined for PHS last year, Waca placed 25th (23:24) in the Gary Coates Invitational and 26th in the Three Rivers Meet with a time of 24:33.36. In the postseason, she placed 23rd at the Seneca Regional and 70th (23:01) at the Oregon Sectional.

Avery Waca (Princeton, jr.): Alex’s big sister placed 34th (24:49) for PHS in its Gary Coates Invitational and 39th (26:18.77) in the Three Rivers Meet (24:33.3). She finished 28th (26:10.3) in the Seneca Regional and 120th (26:28) in the Oregon Sectional.

