Streator High graduate Sydney Long named national finalist

Sydney Long, May 2024 graduate of Streator High School, was named a National Finalist in the area of Veterinary Science with her Supervised Agricultural Experience project at Countryside Vet Clinic. (Photo provided by Riley Hintzsche)

Sydney Long, May 2024 graduate of Streator High School, was named a National Finalist in the area of Veterinary Science with her Supervised Agricultural Experience project at Countryside Vet Clinic.

Long started at Countryside her freshman year as a job shadower and has advanced to a veterinary assistant. Long competed against 30 different students across the nation with her project to be named one of the top four in the nation. Additionally, she is one of the elite 10 from Illinois that was named a National Finalist out of 45 different competitive areas. She will represent Streator on the national stage in Indianapolis in October.