OSF adds family medicine provider in Streator

OSF HealthCare added a new family medicine provider to its staff to serve Streator and the surrounding areas.

The addition of Laurie Sabol, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of family medicine care at OSF HealthCare Medical Group, 111 Spring St., Floor 4, Streator, OSF said in a news release Tuesday.

Sabol received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Saint Francis and a medical degree from Lewis University.

New or existing patient appointments with Sabol or a member of their care team can be made by calling 815-672-4587.