Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran said he’s been looking for a supermarket chain to build a grocery store in Oglesby – so far without success.

During a prolonged discussion at Monday’s Oglesby City Council meeting about updating the travel ordinance, Curran mentioned in passing that he’d been in contact with 18 supermarket chains. To date, the chains have replied with a simple “no” or been non-committal.

The closest grocery stores to Oglesby are in La Salle and Peru.